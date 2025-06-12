24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Man charged with setting car on fire during domestic disturbance near Zebulon

Thursday, June 12, 2025 1:56AM
Man charged with setting car on fire during domestic disturbance
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly set a car on fire.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly set a car on fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1000 block of Laurel Leaf Road near Zebulon shortly after 1 p.m.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home there.

The vehicle was set on fire shortly before deputies arrived. Byron Hammond Jr. is charged with burning personal property, communicating a threat, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and two counts of injury to personal property.

The incident remains under investigation.

