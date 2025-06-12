Man charged with setting car on fire during domestic disturbance near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly set a car on fire Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the 1000 block of Laurel Leaf Road near Zebulon shortly after 1 p.m.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home there.
The vehicle was set on fire shortly before deputies arrived. Byron Hammond Jr. is charged with burning personal property, communicating a threat, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and two counts of injury to personal property.
The incident remains under investigation.
