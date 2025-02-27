Man charged with sex offense against woman at Raleigh's Lake Lynn Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged in connection with a sex offense against a woman at Raleigh's Lake Lynn Park, police said Wednesday.
Officers responded just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a sex offense at the park. Investigators found a woman who said that while she was running, a man approached her and touched her inappropriately.
Jacarri Adarriss Powell, 18, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with sexual battery
The incident remains under active investigation.
Raleigh Police said it will have additional patrols in the area.
"We urge all community members to stay alert and remember safety tips when visiting outdoor parks and recreational facilities in the City of Raleigh," RPD said in a statement to ABC11.
Police urge parkgoers to:
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.