Man facing multiple charges of felony secret peeping in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Youngsville man is facing multiple charges of felony secret peeping after the Wake County Sheriff's Office said he took photos and videos of two people without their consent.

In October, deputies received a report that a person captured private images and videos without the victim's consent at a home in 2015 and 2016.

Following an investigation, Investigators found that the same suspect had secretly taken photos and videos of a second victim at the same private residence during the same time.

Authorities said 46-year-old Bradley Hummel was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of felony secret peeping.

Deputies said Hummel and the victims know each other.

The case remains under investigation.