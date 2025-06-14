Man hit and killed trying to cross S. Saunders St. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man trying to cross a busy Raleigh street on Friday was hit and killed by a vehicle, police said Saturday.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Raleigh Police said Kasanga Toto, 31, was not in a crosswalk when he tried crossing S. Saunders Street against traffic.

Toto was hit by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on S Saunders Street.

Toto was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Jeep was not injured, and no charges have been filed, police said.

