Man killed in early morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after police said he was shot early Saturday morning.

Durham police responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of New Castle Road just before 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.