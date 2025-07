Man rescued overnight on Harris Lake charged with DWI on jet ski

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a water rescue involving three people on jet skis Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged after authorities said he drove a jet ski while impaired on Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a water rescue on Harris Lake at around 10:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found three people on jet skis attempting to get back to the boat ramp.

Authorities said 29-year-old Jacob Wilshire was arrested and charged with operating a water ski while impaired.

No injuries were reported.