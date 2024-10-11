Man shot, killed at popular sports bar in Fayetteville: 'I heard pow pow pow'

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fayetteville are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a sports bar on Yadkin Road.

Investigators said they found the man dead in the parking lot of the bar.

The gunshots woke Mary Bowman, 81, up from her sleep. She lives in the community next door to the Big Apple Restaurant & Sports Bar where the shooting happened.

"I heard the pow pow pow pow," exclaimed Bowman. "That was before 2 a.m. sweetheart. The shooting woke me up at 1:15."

Bowman, who is a military widow, tells ABC 11 the community has changed significantly in the 34 years she's lived there. She said it's not the first time an incident has happened at the Big Apple.

"Have there been shootings over there? Yes. Have there been fights? Yes. Have police gotten beat up there? Yes," she said.

Jose Diaz wife runs Latinxs Infuzion Gift Shop right next door. He's a veteran and says it's a popular spot for retired military.

When people start drinking things happen. Jose Diaz, Latinxs Infuzion Gift Shop Owner

"Sometimes there are fights over there, but when people start drinking things happen," said Diaz. "Really sad situation. I know the owner of Big Apple and he's a good guy. Things happen like that."

Fayetteville Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, but residents like Bowman say they'd like to see solutions soon.

"Completely closed. Just put the Big Apple somewhere in the country and open a restaurant so it won't disturb the neighborhood because we get the noise."

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.