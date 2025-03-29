Body of baby girl found in New Hampshire pond; police consider death suspicious

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The discovery of the body of a newborn baby girl in a New Hampshire pond is weighing on the hearts of the community.

First responders and police are asking the public for help, and fear the mom might be in danger.

The body was found floating in a pond at Pine Island Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"It's heartbreaking to have to deal with. It's extremely tragic. I worry about the mental health of my officers," Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said.

The discovery is being treated as a suspicious death investigation after the results of an autopsy and facts detectives gathered.

"Scary, very nerve wracking," one parent at the park said. "It had to be something really devastating to push a mom to do something like that. Again, like I said, I could never imagine."

Police responded to the park Thursday, when someone found an object moving in the water.

That's when investigators quickly figured out it was a baby.

"We don't know who this baby was, or if there's a woman out there who needs help. All we know is that she is a newly born baby girl, and we need information," one official said.

Local officials are asking if anyone saw someone discarding anything in the water in the last 14 days, or if anyone knows a pregnant woman who gave birth in the last 14 days who needs medical help.

"It's very rare. This doesn't happen ever, and my message to the mother would be, 'Come forward. Tell us what happened. We're also trying to seek justice for this baby,'" Marr said.

Investigators say just because the baby ended up in Manchester doesn't mean she's from Manchester. Anyone with information is asked to call police.