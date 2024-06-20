Martin Short, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, RuPaul among guest hosts on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Martin Short, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, RuPaul and more are set to guest host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this summer.

LOS ANGELES -- It's going to be a summer of big stars and lots of laughs on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Martin Short will kick off the summer Monday, June 24 as guest host. His guests will include his "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, plus Melissa McCarthy, Jelly Roll, Beck and musical group The Warning.

Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will also serve as guest hosts. Their dates are still to be announced.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs weeknights at 11:35pm EST/ 10:35pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

