Marvel releases trailer, key art for new animated 'Spider-Man' series

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is swinging to screens this month on Disney+!

The new, 10-episode animated series from Marvel Animation follows Peter Parker on his journey to become a hero. The animation style pays homage to the character's early comic book roots.

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is animated in a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots. Walt Disney Studios

The voice cast includes Hudson Thames ("What If...?"), Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson ("Turning Red," "Big City Greens"), Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox ("Daredevil").

Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell are executive producers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Animation and this ABC station.