Marvel reveals teaser for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Marvel reveals the teaser for "Captain America: Brave New World." See Anthony Mackie wield the shield and Harrison Ford make his MCU debut Feb. 14, 2025.

"You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers."

The Falcon is taking flight as the Captain in "Captain America: Brave New World."

Anthony Mackie, who played the Falcon in previous MCU films, officially became Captain America at the end of the Disney+ series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" in 2021. This will be the theatrical debut for Mackie's version of the popular Marvel hero. Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers, had the title "Captain America" in previous Marvel films.

Speaking of debuts, Harrison Ford is making his first appearance in the MCU. He plays U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, who calls on Captain America as they find themselves in the middle of an international incident. According to the official synopsis, "he must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

"Captain America: Brave New World" also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

It soars into theaters February 14, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.