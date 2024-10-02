WATCH LIVE

Boo Buckets back at McDonald's for Halloween Happy Meals

ByKelly McCarthy GMA logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 9:30PM
Boo Buckets back at McDonald's
On October 15, the iconic plastic buckets will return to participating McDonald's restaurants.

It's a monster mash at McDonald's, with the new limited-edition Happy Meal Boo Buckets making their return to the Golden Arches.

On October 15, the iconic plastic buckets, which make for perfect trick-or-treating vessels, will return to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

The nostalgic pails have a fresh look this year, with new monster designs in four colors: white, orange, green and, for the first time, blue.

McDonald's lovers also can give their Boo Bucket a custom look with themed stickers like ears, wings and more for a more monstrous vibe.

