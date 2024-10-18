2 injured in Durham shooting on Wabash Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wabash Street on Thursday evening.
Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of Wabash Street just after 6 p.m.
Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
