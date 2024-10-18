2 injured in Durham shooting on Wabash Street

"We are experiencing unprecedented gun violence in our city, in our county, and in our nation, we need to use every tool possible," said Sheriff Birkhead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wabash Street on Thursday evening.

Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of Wabash Street just after 6 p.m.

Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

