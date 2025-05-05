Meals on Wheels programs in NC could see impact due to federal cuts: 'Little shell-shocked'

Meals on Wheels is funded through the Older Americans Act but the Administration for Community Living under HHS that administered the program has been dismantled.

Meals on Wheels is funded through the Older Americans Act but the Administration for Community Living under HHS that administered the program has been dismantled.

Meals on Wheels is funded through the Older Americans Act but the Administration for Community Living under HHS that administered the program has been dismantled.

Meals on Wheels is funded through the Older Americans Act but the Administration for Community Living under HHS that administered the program has been dismantled.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the last five years, Joyce Draughn has received a prepared meal from Meals on Wheels Wake of Wake County.

"It makes my day," Draughn said during one of her meal drop-offs. "A lot of us don't have transportation and we can't get around like we used to," she continued.

The retired educator doesn't get around the kitchen as much as she used to. So, the program has been helpful. "I used to cook three meals a day, but once I retired, I fixed my breakfast every morning, coffee, and lunch. I make a sandwich until my Meals on Wheels comes, and then I eat that," she explained.

Before the Meals make it to Ms. Draughn and other Seniors it starts at one of their volunteer sites across the county. Each day 1,400 meals are packed, loaded, and delivered. But Meals on Wheels is facing some uncertainty due to federal job cuts and a major reorganization at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We're still a little shell-shocked," said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ashley McCumber. Meals on Wheels is funded through the Older Americans Act but the Administration for Community Living under HHS that administered the program has been dismantled.

Now those responsibilities will be assigned to another department. "It's hard to believe that our seniors and people with disabilities aren't going to be impacted in some way," McCumber said.

"We're roughly a $5 million budget. About half of that comes from the Older Americans Act and matching funds that come from the state that are required for the Older Americans Act. That being said, our fingers are crossed that senior nutrition stays whole," he continued.

McCumber said they are staying hopeful. "The reason why we're optimistic is that for older Americans, that funding has always been bipartisan. And we know that we need to keep our seniors in the community."

Volunteers like Mike Bauldree are following the cuts closely. They know the firsthand what this program means to seniors. "What we do is it's not just meals, but it's also a mental and physical health check in. And we get to know these shut ins, who many of whom have no one else to engage with. So, it's not just a warm meal every day, but it's also a warm body every day."

It's also a program that's proven vital to the community "Not only for me but other senior citizens," said Draughn.

