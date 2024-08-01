Medicaid now covers obesity medication for children

The change was made because of the substantial weight loss associated with these medications.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Medicaid is now covering approved obesity medication for children 12 and older in North Carolina.

Historically, medications for weight loss have been excluded from Medicaid coverage.

Doctors are calling this a game-changer.

"Whatever your beliefs, or thoughts, the consequences are real. Risk of chronic complications. First thing we've seen on the impact on weight and health," said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, chief of the division of general pediatrics and adolescent health at Duke University.

Armstrong recommended that parents see a pediatrician if they are concerned about their child's weight.

