Meet the 24 men of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' including a familiar face

This fall, 24 distinguished men in their golden era will step into the spotlight, eager to find everlasting love with the first "Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos.

Vassos, 61, appeared on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor." Her time was cut short when returned home after a medical concern with her daughter. Now, she's getting another chance at finding love.

Among her group of suitors is a familiar face, Mark Anderson! He's Kelsey Anderson's father. She won the heart of Joey Graziadei on "The Bachelor" season 28.

The 24 men who will vie for Joan's heart are the following:

William "Bill," 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert "Bob," 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles "Chock," 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel "Dan," 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John "Jack," 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth "Ken," 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph "RJ," 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

Vassos is a widow and lost her husband after 32 years of marriage. She's a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and works as a school administrator. In her spare time, she likes to listen to Elton John, spend time with her dog, and cook.

"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Wednesday, September 18 from 8-10 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can watch episodes on Hulu the day following their premieres.

