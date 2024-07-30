Meta to launch new 'AI Studio' tool to allow users to create digital doppelgangers

Meta is giving its users a chance to create "AI doppelgangers."

The tech giant announced Monday that it's launching a new tool called "AI Studio," which allows users to create virtual characters with custom personalities, traits, and interests, including ones based on their own personalities.

Meta says creators can use their digital doppelgangers to interact with fans in direct messages.

Other uses could be creating custom AI chatbots for entertainment or as personal support tools, for example, getting advice on how to ask for a raise at work or role-playing on how to resolve an argument with a friend.

