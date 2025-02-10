24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Thousands of Meta employees to be laid off, company says

Facebook's parent company said it planned to cut 5% of its workforce; affected workers will be notified by email

Monday, February 10, 2025 7:59PM
Meta employees on Monday will find out if they are being laid off as part of a new round of performance-based job cuts.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Meta employees on Monday will find out if they are being laid off as part of a new round of performance-based job cuts.

Affected workers will be notified by email.

Last month, Facebook's parent company said it planned to cut 5% of its workforce.

That's over 3,000 people.

Meta officials say workers who are considered to be the "lowest performers" are being let go.

The Silicon Valley-based company plans to back-fill the positions later this year.

