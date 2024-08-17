Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run Friday night in Burlington

BUIRLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is on the run after crashing into and killing a bicyclist.

It happened Friday night at around 11:15 p.m. in Burlington.

Burlington Police Department said an older model SUV hit the cyclist on Maple Avenue just south of Interstate 40.

The cyclist, 31-year-old Michael Blake Hensley, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV refused to stop; instead, they continued north on Maple Avenue and have not been seen since.

Investigators said anyone in the area who notices an older model SUV with front-end damage should call (336) 229-3500 immediately.