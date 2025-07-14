On The Red Carpet

Celebrity entrepreneurs join returning Sharks for another season of million-dollar deals and sharp pitches

Michael Strahan, Kendra Scott among guest Sharks for 'Shark Tank' season 17

From left to right: Michael Strahan, Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kendra Scott, Fawn Weaver, Alexis Ohanian, Rashaun Williams, Allison Ellsworth

LOS ANGELES -- Business is booming and the Sharks are circling. "Shark Tank" returns with a splash!

The Emmy-winning hit "Shark Tank" is back for Season 17 this fall on ABC and Hulu, featuring a fresh wave of entrepreneurial talent and a powerhouse guest Shark lineup.

This season's Guest Sharks include:



Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of Poppi



Chip and Joanna Gaines, co-founders of Magnolia



Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and Reddit co-founder



Kendra Scott, founder of her namesake jewelry brand



Michael Strahan, "Good Morning America" co-anchor and SMAC co-founder



Fawn Weaver, CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc.



Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist and Atlanta Falcons LP



Michael Strahan is seen posing for a photo. ABC

They'll join longtime Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O'Leary in the Tank.

A fan favorite since 2009, "Shark Tank" scored its fifth Emmy in 2024 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and has earned 25 nominations over 15 seasons.

Season 17 premieres this fall on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

