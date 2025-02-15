Man pleads guilty in 2022 shooting of Sampson County deputy

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man pled guilty to charges stemming from the 2022 shooting of a Sampson County deputy, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said Friday.

Michael Walthall Jr. has pled guilty in Superior Court on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and breaking and entering.

The shooting happened on the morning of July 23, 2022, during an investigation on Hayne Stretch Road in Roseboro.

The deputy, Caitlin Emanuel, was shot after arriving to check on a car break-in.

The judge sentenced Walthall to a minimum of 96 months and a maximum of 137 months in prison. Following the completion of his active sentence in North Carolina, he will be extradited to Pennsylvania to serve an additional four years for a parole violation, the SBI said.

