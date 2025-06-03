Possible unexploded bomb found in backyard of Wake County home

Chopper 11 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles at the scene as they work to secure the area.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is safe after being evacuated after a possible explosive was found in the backyard of a home in the 4600 block of Forestville Road in Wake County.

Chopper 11 showed Wake County deputies and New Hope firefighters at the scene as they worked to secure the area.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a possible unexploded military ordnance was discovered about 1:45 p.m.

The location is fairly remote, so no other evacuations were necessary.

The Raleigh Police Bomb Squad was originally called in to assist with the investigation, but ABC11 has learned that a specialized military unit trained for explosive ordnance disposal will be deployed instead.

