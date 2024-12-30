Violent attack on Wisconsin couple caught on camera

MILWAUKEE -- A Ring camera captured the moments of a brutal attack on a couple in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They are now asking for help in identifying the three attackers, WTMJ reported.

Jenaveve Mikula rushed out of her home on instinct to her partner's aide.

"I didn't care what happened to me. I didn't care," Jenaveve Mikula said. "It's right here; they got me pretty good."

Just before midnight Friday, she said three teenagers began demanding her partner's wallet and keys, when things got violent.

"He was bleeding all over his face. He has bruises all over his chest, his back, his legs. His knee was partially dislocated," Mikula said.

Mikula was shocked.

The sudden attack was captured on their Ring doorbell camera.

"I just thought that I had to be there. I could not let him be there by himself. I need to be there for him," Mikula said.

She said, after returning home from a 12-hour shift, while still in his car, her partner noticed the teenagers peering into other car windows.

He was suspicious, but once they walked past him, he thought he was safe to head inside.

That's when the attack began.

"They threw him to the ground, and started kicking him, punching him," Mikula said.

It wasn't until Mikula and another friend jumped in that the teenagers took off running.

"I'm really disappointed that they see someone so vulnerable, and they go after them. And it's really heartbreaking. And to the parents, it's just, why can't you be in their lives more? Or why can't you care more?" Mikula said.

Mikula and her partner are now asking for people in the community to help identify the attackers, as they call for accountability, and as Milwaukee police investigate.