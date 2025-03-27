Miss USA Alma Cooper visits students in Cumberland County

More than 100 female leaders, including JROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and student ambassadors from across Cumberland County schools were in attendance.

More than 100 female leaders, including JROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and student ambassadors from across Cumberland County schools were in attendance.

More than 100 female leaders, including JROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and student ambassadors from across Cumberland County schools were in attendance.

More than 100 female leaders, including JROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and student ambassadors from across Cumberland County schools were in attendance.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at South View High School in Hope Mills got special visit on Wednesday.

Miss USA Alma Cooper stopped by to share her journey from military service to the pageant stage.

More than 100 female leaders, including JROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and student ambassadors from across Cumberland County schools packed the auditorium to hear from Cooper.

Challenging stereotypes and redefining what it means to lead, the West Point graduate, 2nd Lieutenant and Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army highlighted how she's breaking barriers.