McConnell falls at Capitol, spotted in a wheelchair shortly after

Sen. Mitch McConnell took a fall on the steps in the Capitol today and was helped up by fellow senators.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines confirmed he assisted the 82-year-old former Republican leader in getting back onto his feet.

"I was right behind him and I helped him get back up, and he walked on his own power to lunch," Daines said.

FILE - Then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as Congress returns for the lame-duck session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

McConnell attended the entirety of the GOP lunch, during which senators described him as being an "engaged" participant.

After the lunch, McConnell was escorted out by a swath of staffers, at least one of whom he appeared to be clutching onto for support.

"Senator McConnell is fine," a McConnell spokesperson said. "The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work."