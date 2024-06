Animal control officers in Texas use trash truck to remove 12-foot alligator | VIDEO

In a video, you can see them hoisting up the 12-foot-gator with a crane and putting it safely in the back of the truck.

In a video, you can see them hoisting up the 12-foot-gator with a crane and putting it safely in the back of the truck.

In a video, you can see them hoisting up the 12-foot-gator with a crane and putting it safely in the back of the truck.

In a video, you can see them hoisting up the 12-foot-gator with a crane and putting it safely in the back of the truck.

HOUSTON -- Animal control officers in Texas used a trash truck to remove an alligator.

It happened in the small town of Mont Belvieu, about 33 miles east of Houston.

In a video, you can see them hoisting up the 12-foot-gator with a crane and putting it safely in the back of the truck.

The animal had been found next to a busy road.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.