Moore County father killed in rollover crash, 16-year-old son seriously injured

One person is dead and one other is seriously injured following a fatal crash in Moore County.

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County father was killed in a serious crash in Vass on Thursday.

The crash happened on Lakebay Road around 7 p.m.

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, authorities said 43-year-old Anders Timothy Johansson, was driving a Ford Excursion toward Southern Pines and veered off the right shoulder of the road.

He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid sideways across the road, hit a ditch, go through a fence, and overturn twice before landing on its roof.

Johansson was pronounced dead at the scene. His 16-year-old son was airlifted to the hospital where he is described as stable.