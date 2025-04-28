Teen critically injured after shooting in Aberdeen parking lot

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Moore County.

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, the young man was found shot in the abdomen around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Going, Going, Gone, in the former Dick's Sporting Goods store on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen.

The teen was rushed to Aberdeen Fire Department Station 42, where a waiting helicopter took him to UNC-Chapel Hill, the Sentinel reported.

Police said there was an altercation between three people before the shooting.

Investigators are looking for two people who drove away after the incident.

