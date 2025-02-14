Morrisville police chief since 2022 plans to retire

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A change in police department leadership is on the way for the Town of Morrisville.

The Town announced Thursday that Police Chief Pete Acosta is retiring after 31 years in law enforcement.

Acosta has been with the department since 2018 and has served as chief since 2022.

"It has been an honor to serve this community as the chief of police," Acosta said. "My goal has been to serve this community with respect, dignity, and inclusivity, thereby fostering a safe environment that enhances the quality of life. As I reflect on the amazing work being performed by my team, the unwavering commitment and community-focused approach I witness from each member on a daily basis has undoubtedly contributed to a safer community."

His last day as top cop is July 4.

"Chief Acosta was selected as our chief of police based on his diverse experience, his knowledge and understanding of the Morrisville community, and his leadership abilities," said Town Manager Brandon Zuidema "Most importantly, he was selected because he was the right person to lead the Morrisville Police Department and to bring a people-focused vision. Chief Acosta has been the chief of police that Morrisville needed and wanted and has taken the department to the next level in terms of community engagement, professional performance and outstanding service. While he will be missed, I am appreciative of his career service and his dedication to the Morrisville community and wish him the best in whatever comes next."

Morrisville is launching a national search for its next chief of police with the hopes of having a successor named before Acosta's last day.

More Morrisville News