Mother's Day gift ideas Mom will love, including must-have flower bouquets and accessories

Thank Mom for all she does this Mother's Day with our picks for the best gifts you can shop right now. Each of these options willl be sure to put a smile on mom's face. For more Mother's Day coverage, check out our full coverage on Mother's Day gifts and unique gift ideas.

Best Mother's Day gifts

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker $39.99 Shop Now

We're starting with a morning necessity: a digital coffee maker. It has a programmable auto brew feature, so mom can wake up to fresh coffee in the morning. It has auto shut-off features too and weighs under five pounds. Buy one now for just under $40.

Amazon Cozy Earth 30% Off Sitewide Sale Shop Now

Cozy Earth is offering an exclusive 30% off sitewide on its top-rated bedding and apparel. We recommend the Cozy Earth Waffle Robe, which is the perfect post-shower accessory. Complete with an adjustable tie waist and spacious pockets for all your essentials, it's the epitome of relaxation and style.

11% off Amazon Bath and Body Gift Basket $36.99

$41.99 Shop Now

Packed with lotions, bath bombs, bath salts, body oils and more, this vanilla-scented set is the ultimate self-care companion. Each product is packed with shea butter and vitamin E, and is safe for sensitive skin, according to the brand. You can add a personalized note too, and shop it now for 33% off for a limited time only.

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Bag $38 Shop Now

This top-rated bag is perfect to wear from the gym to the office, and everywhere in between. Mom can wear it across her shoulder or waist and keep her phone, keys, wallet and more in it. Shop it now from $38 in multiple colors.

1-800 Flowers 1-800 Flower Bouquets (UP TO 50% OFF SITEWIDE) Shop Now

Deliver mom a fresh flower bouquet from 1-800 Flowers. You can choose between a dozen roses or a bouquet filled with a variety of spring blooms. You can also choose a one-of-a-kind bouquet made and delivered from a local florist by you. This 20% deal is live now through Mother's Day, exclusively for ABC shoppers, so shop now before this coupon expires.

Other Mother's Day gift ideas:

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love about Mom $9.97 Shop now at Amazon

25% off Therabody TheraFace PRO $299.00

$399.99 Shop Now

40% off Amazon RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager $59.99

$99.99 Shop Now

4% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $236.99

$249 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat $48 Shop Now

