Motorcyclist shot, killed by Sampson County deputy after chase, crash

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was shot and killed by a deputy following a chase in Sampson County on Saturday morning.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the pursuit began around 9:30 a.m. on US 421 near Clinton due to a registration violation. Deputies saw the motorcyclist carrying a firearm during the chase, which proceeded onto secondary roads before returning to US 421.

The motorcyclist lost control near Kitty Fork and crashed. After the crash, he drew his weapon, prompting a deputy to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

"This is a very fluid investigation, and no further details are available at this time," SCSO said in a news release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an inquiry into the incident, as per protocol.

Featured video in media player is ABC11 24/7 Livestream