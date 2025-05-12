Multi-vehicle fiery crash shuts down part of I-95 both directions near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of I-95 in both directions near Dunn Monday morning.

The crash happened at the 71 mile marker northbound involving a box truck, a fuel tank truck and a pickup truck. It caused the fuel tank truck's cab to burst into flames.

Northbound traffic is being redirected from Exit 71 to Long Branch Road and then to US Hwy 301. Southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 72 onto Spring Branch Road and subsequently to U.S. 301 South.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.