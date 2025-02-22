1 officer dead, several reported injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

No patients were injured, the hospital said.

One officer was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the matter.

West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte was killed in the shooting at UPMC Memorial, according to Pennsylvania officials.

Another officer and a nurse reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. It is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m., the law enforcement sources said. Officers from the West York Police Department responded and the subject opened fire.

The suspect then apparently tried to barricade himself inside the hospital and, it is believed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary info.

Investigators at this point are treating the shooting as a domestic violence incident, but cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

UPMC said no patients have been injured.

"We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired," a statement said. "The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure. This is a fluid situation. Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation."

Law enforcement agencies continue responding to the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.