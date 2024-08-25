Search crews at Myrtle Beach work to recover body of teen swimmer last seen in distress

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- The Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue and Beach Patrol crews are searching for a missing swimmer's body.

According to Myrtle Beach's Facebook page, the teenager and another swimmer went into the water along 12th Avenue South just before 5:30 p.m. and were seen struggling in the water.

One was rescued and taken to the hospital, the other one is still missing. The post says that the crews are actively searching to recover the body of the other swimmer.

In its post on Saturday, Myrtle Beach officials informed the public, "You will see police, fire and Coast Guard vehicles along the beach tonight and possibly tomorrow." "Please keep this young man's family in your thoughts."

ABC Affiliate WPDE is reporting that the missing swimmer is a 15-year-old boy.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also called to assist in the search Saturday and is expected to help Sunday.

No names have been released. No details or the condition of the swimmer who was rescued have not been released.

