Nash County elementary students to undergo metal detector screenings before school

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After finding much success and receiving positive survey feedback, officials with Nash County Public Schools decided to expand their metal detector and wand screenings for students to elementary school children.

In a news release, a district official wrote, "We take school safety very seriously, and this measure is a proactive step to protect our NCPS Community. Due to the confidential nature of security plans, specific details about the screenings cannot be disclosed. However, parents and guardians can be assured that the process is handled with the utmost care and discretion."

Though the decision to undergo such screening predates the deadly high school shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, parents shared mixed reactions to the district's new policy.

I think it's a good idea. They're trying to do something to keep them safe. But the wanding has me a little uncomfortable. - Jamie Batts, grandparent

During the 2023-2024 school year, NCPS implemented random security screenings at its middle and high schools. Because of its success and positive feedback, elementary school students will also undergo random weekly screenings.

NCPS said that each week, 10% of students at every school will be randomly screened for weapons and contraband.

"If you're going to do the whole metal detector thing, I feel like there should be something at every entrance," said Niem Dancy, whose son just started kindergarten. "So that everybody who walks through it vs. it just being you picking certain people who are going through it."

The district told ABC11 that school administrators will be keeping track of the date of each screening, how many students are screened, and the number and type of weapons or contraband found.

"I don't want to end up in a situation where a kid shows up with a gun or a knife and thinks that they're just playing and having a good time and accidentally taking a child's life," said Nash County parent Jennifer Robbins.

Nash County Public Schools received funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to install metal detectors at every middle and high school in the county for $1.7 million.

The district said it is looking for "cost-effective measures" to install them at each elementary school.

"The initiative builds on positive feedback from a 2022 district-wide survey of students, guardians and staff, and follows successful implementations in middle and high schools. Screenings will be thoroughly documented, ensuring privacy and compliance with FERPA regulations," said an NCPS representative in a statement to ABC11.

"I pray that every time I drop off my kid that he comes home safe. That everyone's taken care of. And that everyone's kid gets home safe. And that's the whole point of this," said Robbins.