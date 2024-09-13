Nash County woman always believed she'd win $1M scratch-off; now, she has

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County woman was left shocked after winning a $1 million top prize in a scratch-off game.

Jennifer Conyers of Rocky Mount told the North Carolina Education Lottery that she always believed she'd score a big win on a scratch-off ticket.

"Every time I get a scratch-off, I think, 'This is the one,'" Conyers said.

She bought a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the 301 Market on South McDaniel Street in Enfield and took it home to scratch off.

"I was in shock," Conyers said.

She called her son to tell him about her big win and said he was also in disbelief.

"He said, 'Are you serious?'" Conyers said.

Conyers was given the option to receive her winnings in an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $429,007 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Conyers said she plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage and buy her son a new car.

"This is a blessing," she said.