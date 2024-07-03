1 year later, Akilah Davis' loc journey still inspires many on Crown Act Day: 'You embraced it'

"Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

"Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

"Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

"Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the movement to stop hair discrimination in the workplace known as National Crown Act Day continues, there are still many women who feel they can't show up as their authentic selves.

That was once true for ABC11 Race and Culture Reporter Akilah Davis. She declared hair freedom day on Juneteenth of last year after being emotionally exhausted covering up her hair, but one year later she continues to inspire others.

"For years, the beauty standard has been that the straight hair is beautiful," said Toria Council. "Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

Council, 17, has been wearing locs for two years. It hasn't always been understood even by people who love her like her mother, Latonja Council.

"Her sister's hair was what people would call good hair. Her hair was what people would maybe call bad hair. It was thicker and harder to manage," she said.

Latonja admits that she's had a change of heart and now proudly embraces her crown.

"I've gone from the wig to the crochet to the afro to my own hair. I'm not going back," she said.

Kelia Chavis,41, loc'd her hair after seeing Akilah's hair story. She had concerns that it might be not be perceived as professional.

"When you're already the minority, you don't want to draw more attention to yourself," said Chavis.

Akilah Davis' story went viral and was picked up by national media outlets. She received hundreds of emails from people across the globe including Jazmane Brown, a military spouse living in Wiesbaden, Germany.

"People are just tired of living by what others say they are supposed to be. You went and knocked it out the park. You said I'm going to be me," said Brown referencing Davis. "I'm going to embrace that and girl, you embraced it."

Many others embraced it too. It brought a boost to Garner loctician, Maya Anderson's bottom line, who loc'd Akilah.

"I became booked with installations for microlocs for the rest of the year," she said.

There were questions around why the story resonated with so many people. Davis spoke with Duke University African American Studies professor Dr. Jasmine Cobb.

"Your made a choice. I think it was really important to remind women they can make a choice about how they show up," said Cobb. "There may consequences, but they can face those consequences."

According to Cobb, many minorities have felt they can't be themselves at work. They often change their look and code switch to fit in, but it comes with a cost.

"That does take a toll on people in terms on anxiety and depression," Cobb said. "Many African Americans understood that to succeed or be upwardly mobile meant to present oneself to the world and a different self to the community."

This is why Davis wanted to inspire women and girls to be comfortable in their own skin by wearing their crowns as they are.

National Crown Act Day is known as Black Hair Independence Day as 26 states have banned hair discrimination. North Carolina is not one of those states. Crown stands for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."

It's a world Council hopes to one day become an adult in.

"This my hair. This is my authentic self," she said.