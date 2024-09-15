Duke uses 4th QT rally to snuff UConn's upset bid for a 26-21 win

DURHAM, N.C. -- Jordan Moore, Eli Pancol and Que'Sean Brown scored touchdowns while Duke's defense racked up seven tackles for loss as the Blue Devils beat UConn, 26-21, on Saturday night.

The win marked Duke's third consecutive 3-0 start and sixth in the last 11 seasons.

The Blue Devils forced six punts in the first half and a fumble from Huskies (1-2) quarterback Nick Evers.

But a pick-6 by linebacker Langston Hardy, and two touchdowns in the third quarter, put UConn ahead. Brown answered with the go-ahead touchdown reception - the first TD catch of the redshirt freshman's career.

"It was one-on-one coverage, man coverage," Brown said, "and they said, 'If they ever play you in man coverage, it's disrespect - take advantage of that.'"

From there, up five, the Blue Devils burned the clock.

"Our offensive line and our backs got better and better as the game went on," Duke coach Manny Diaz said,. "And to be able to run out the clock in a four-minute situation like we did - that's every offensive lineman's dream, it's every running back's dream."

Duke's defense stepped up in the fourth, with safety Jaylen Stinson breaking up two crucial UConn pass plays in the final minutes.

Stinson, who was competing on his birthday, said it was a matter of Duke calming down in the final quarter. The Blue Devils recorded an interception, forced a punt and then a missed 48-yard field goal in UConn's final three drives.

Murphy was inconsistent for large stretches - he had seven incomplete passes in the third quarter alone - but finished with three touchdown throws to Moore, Pancol and Brown. Duke kicker Todd Pelino added two long field goals, a career-high 53-yarder and a 47-yarder.

The Blue Devils were also supplemented by their run game, totaling a season-high 142 yards rushing.

UConn's rushing attack carried its offense, with the Huskies totaling 179 yards on the ground. Quarterback Nick Evers added 135 passing yards and a touchdown of his own with a quarterback keeper in the third quarter.

"We played our butts off against a really good football team on the road, and that's encouraging but it's not good enough," UConn coach Jim Mora said. "It's not good enough. We have to win those games. That's the step we have to take."

The takeaway

UConn: After struggling to sustain its early drives, the Huskies regained their rhythm in the third quarter. UConn's ability to mix up its offensive looks, with explosive plays on the ground and consistent passing, bodes well for the Huskies' future.

Duke: The Blue Devils, who lead the nation in tackles for loss, routinely attacked UConn's wide zone play with their athletic linebackers. Duke took a step forward in its running game, with Star Thomas (whose daughter was born on Monday) stepping up in place of the injured Jaquez Moore and recording 122 yards.

Up next

UConn: The Huskies return home to play Florida Atlantic on Sept. 21., its first of six straight games in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Duke: The Blue Devils hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee on Sept. 21.

