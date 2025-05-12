NC consignment store helps families save with secondhand shopping for kids, babies

According to the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, 90% of baby products could be affected by tariffs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cost of raising children continues to rise, and the need for baby gear can be overwhelming.

Little Oak Collective, a children's boutique consignment store with locations in Raleigh and Wake Forest, offers a solution.

Owner Cheyenne Levinson describes it as a curated selection of secondhand clothing, toys, books, and gear for children, from newborn to 10 or 12 years old.

Major brands like Uppababy, Nuna, and Munchkin have already told customers about potential price increases. Some families are looking for other options to save money, which includes shopping second hand.

Levinson told Eyewitness News that they constantly see new inventory come in, and now more than ever, it's essential for families and the community.

"I think shopping secondhand is important no matter what-tariffs or not. Number one it's an incredibly sustainable option that's going to leave a lasting impact on the environment for our children for years to come," she said. "But then price point too. We're able to sell items at a more accessible price point."

The Trump Administration, however, is considering tariff exemptions for baby gear, including car seats, cribs, and strollers.

Little Oak Collective plans to open a third location in Cary soon.