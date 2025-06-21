Voters once affiliated with certain NC parties to be moved to unaffiliated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On June 24, the political party affiliations of about 34,000 North Carolina voters registered with four parties, Constitution, Justice for All, No Labels, and We the People will be moved to unaffiliated status in the state's voter registration database.

When the 2024 general election was certified by the State Board, those four parties were no longer recognized as official parties in NC because they failed to meet thresholds required by state law.

Specifically, candidates for these political parties failed to receive at least 2% of the total vote for governor or president last November.

Any other prospective parties that wish to obtain recognition under state law may submit petitions signed by NC registered voters totaling 0.25% of the total number of voters who voted in the contest for governor in the 2024 general election, including at least 200 signatures from three NC congressional districts.

"New voters and voters who update their registrations are no longer able to affiliate with the Constitution, Justice for All, No Labels, or We the People parties," said Sam Hayes, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

The four recognized political parties in North Carolina are the Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Libertarian Party, and the Republican Party.

Voters also may register as unaffiliated.

