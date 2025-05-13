Justice Riggs' victory in Supreme Court race will be certified Tuesday

Griffin's decision comes two days after a federal judge ruled that potentially thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Jefferson Griffin must remain in the final tally.

Griffin's decision comes two days after a federal judge ruled that potentially thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Jefferson Griffin must remain in the final tally.

Griffin's decision comes two days after a federal judge ruled that potentially thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Jefferson Griffin must remain in the final tally.

Griffin's decision comes two days after a federal judge ruled that potentially thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Jefferson Griffin must remain in the final tally.

RALEIGH, N.C -- After a nearly six-month battle, Justice Allison Riggs will be certified Tuesday as the winner of the 2024 North Carolina Supreme Court race.

Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin conceded last November's election on Wednesday to Riggs, two days after a federal judge ruled that thousands of disputed ballots must remain in the final tally.

In a statement provided by his campaign, Griffin said he would not appeal Monday's decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, who also ordered that the State Board of Elections certify results that after two previous recounts showed Riggs is the winner by 734 votes from over 5.5 million ballots cast in the race.

"While I do not fully agree with the District Court's analysis, I respect the court's holding - just as I have respected every judicial tribunal that has heard this case," Griffin said. "I will not appeal the court's decision."

Griffin's decision sets the stage for Riggs to be officially elected to an eight-year term as an associate justice in the nation's ninth-largest state.

Riggs will be sworn in by Justice Anita Earls alongside North Carolina voters inside the Capitol building in Raleigh.

You can watch the livestream on ABC11 starting at 10 a.m.

Associated Press contributed to this report.