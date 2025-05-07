Republicans and Democrats react after Jefferson Griffin concedes to Allison Riggs

Griffin's decision sets the stage for Riggs to be officially elected to an eight-year term as an associate justice.

Griffin's decision sets the stage for Riggs to be officially elected to an eight-year term as an associate justice.

Griffin's decision sets the stage for Riggs to be officially elected to an eight-year term as an associate justice.

Griffin's decision sets the stage for Riggs to be officially elected to an eight-year term as an associate justice.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The fight for the open seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court is over. On Wednesday, Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin announced his concession. This comes six months after the November 2024 election.

Since that time, there have been two recounts that put his opponent, Democrat Allison Riggs, ahead by 734 votes. The case has also gone back and forth through the judicial system. The latest one was this week, when Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Monday ordered the results of the race to be certified. He also left the door open for Griffin to appeal his ruling.

SEE ALSO | New leadership takes control of NC Board of Election, Executive Director ousted

We now know Griffin instead elected to concede. Griffin's statement:

"As a judge, I believe everybody, myself included, has a right to their day in court. This effort has always been about upholding the rule of law and making sure that every legal vote in an election is counted. I am thankful that our Supreme Court affirmed the holding from our Court of Appeals, recognizing that the North Carolina State Board of Elections failed to follow our Constitution and the laws enacted by our General Assembly.

The courts have affirmed that Voter ID is required for all absentee ballots and that you must be a resident of North Carolina to vote in North Carolina elections. These holdings are very significant for securing our state's elections. As a judge, I also often have respectful disagreements with my judicial peers. While I do not fully agree with the District Court's analysis, I respect the court's holding, just as I have respected every judicial tribunal that has heard this case. I will not appeal the court's decision."

I am proud of the efforts of our campaign and our legal team. Thank you to all our supporters and those who have showed dignity and respect towards all during this process. My family has given a lot to this campaign. I must thank them from the bottom of my heart. I wish my opponent the best and will continue to pray for her and all the members of our court system here in North Carolina.

I look forward to continuing to serve the people of North Carolina.

Here's a look at the reaction after the news broke that Jefferson Griffin had conceded.

NCGOP

Judge Jefferson Griffin has indicated he will not appeal this week's federal court decision. Like Judge Griffin, we respect the court's opinion but remain concerned about the serious election integrity issues this litigation brought to light.

Throughout this process, Judge Griffin has demonstrated integrity, courage, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. He and his family have withstood vicious attacks, smears, and lies for raising these issues. Judge Griffin deserves the appreciation of every North Carolinian for highlighting the appalling mismanagement, inaccurate data, and partisan behavior from the prior State Board of Elections - failures affirmed by multiple courts, including the highest court in our State.

We thank Judge Griffin, his family, and the countless supporters who stood up for fairness, transparency, and the principle that every legal vote must be counted.

NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson

"North Carolina Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin just conceded the election - six months, and three rounds of vote tallies, after he lost. Our office led the legal defense of this election, pushing back against an effort to throw out tens of thousands of lawful votes.

"But let's be clear - this never should have happened. There was no sound legal basis for trying to change the rules after the fact. From the beginning, it was an attempt to twist the law to reverse the outcome of a legitimate election. And it put tens of thousands of lawful votes at risk - including ballots from military servicemembers and long-time North Carolinians who followed the rules and voted lawfully.

"This attack didn't work, but there's a real risk that other losing candidates might try the same attack in the future. We will always defend your right to vote - and the lawful outcomes of elections.

"I'm deeply proud of the attorneys in my office who fought to protect those votes - and won. Congratulations to Justice Allison Riggs. The rule of law held. The will of the voters was upheld."

Common Cause North Carolina

"This is a victory for North Carolina voters, led by North Carolina voters," said Bob Phillips, Executive Director of Common Cause North Carolina. "Throughout Griffin's shameful attempt to overturn the election, the people of North Carolina proved that we will not be silent when a politician attacks the voting rights of our family members, friends, and neighbors. We've shown the awesome power of everyday people to protect the freedom to vote."