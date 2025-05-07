New leadership takes control of NC Board of Election, Executive Director ousted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Board of Elections had its first meeting under new leadership after Republican lawmakers won a legal battle last week to have the board under the State Auditor Dave Boliek.

Boliek moved quickly and appointed three Republicans and two Democrats to the board the day after the decision.

During Wednesday's meeting, Sam Hayes was appointed as its Executive Director. Hayes currently serves as General Counsel for the Office of NC Speaker Destin Hall.

The decision forces Karen Brinson Bell, who has been the Executive Director of the board since 2019, to step down.

NCSBOE Control: How We Got Here

Appeal court judges unanimously granted on Wednesday, April 30, the request of Republican legislative leaders to suspend enforcement of that ruling. If left intact, the decision means provisions otherwise set to take effect Thursday would shift the appointment duties from new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to GOP State Auditor Dave Boliek, at least temporarily.

The ruling reversed a decision from the previous week when a Judges' panel decided in a 2-1 ruling agreed with Stein's original lawsuit that the power shift, which was passed in the final days of the GOP's veto-proof supermajority, violated the state constitution. The panel was comprised of a Republican and a Democrat judge in Wake County Superior Court; a third judge, a Republican, dissented.

The controversial Senate Bill 382 was passed by Republican Lawmakers before Stein took office. The bill is part of the Helene Recovery Act.

Stein filed an appeal of the ruling to the NC State Supreme Court. Stein calls the lawmakers' decision a "threat to democracy."

New BOE Members

The Republican members, nominated by the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, are:



De Luca of Wilmington, former president of the Civitas Institute. De Luca served in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years and retired with the rank of colonel. He is a former member of the State Ethics Commission.

Robert Rucho of Catawba County, a retired dentist and former state senator of nearly 17 years.

Stacy "Four" Eggers IV of Boone, managing partner of the Eggers Law Firm, who became a Board member in 2018 and was reappointed in October 2020 and May 2023. He formerly served on the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The Democratic members, nominated by the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, are:



Jeff Carmon of Snow Hill, a licensed attorney who has served on the State Board since 2019.

Siobhan O'Duffy Millen of Raleigh, a retired lawyer who served as a chief judge in a Raleigh precinct for 13 years. She has served on the State Board since 2023.

.

