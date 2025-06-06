Severe weather risk is level 2 of 5 for the weekend across central NC, Sandhills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active weather pattern is expected Saturday through early next week. There is a Level 2 of 5 severe risk for Central NC Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Some could become severe and produce isolated heavy rainfall.

Friday will be drier and hotter with highs near 90. Feels-like temps will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday

Severe weather is possible during the afternoon and early evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms may develop late afternoon.

Locally heavy rain may lead to downpours, damaging winds and hail. Storms can continue into the evening before drying out the second half of the night as things push off the coast.

Sunday

Another disturbance will spark more showers and storms Sunday afternoon with the risk of locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Next Week

Wet weather returns on Tuesday as a slow-moving system finally draws closer, leading to showers and thunderstorms. The front is expected to pass through by midweek, taking highs into the mid-80s and keeping precipitation mostly near the coast on Wednesday.

Staying humid and in the mid-80s towards the end of next week as onshore flow quickly returns with ridging looking to move in.

