ABC11 First Alert to Hurricane Season: How to be prepared and stay safe

Friday, May 30, 2025 2:03PM
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team takes a detailed look into the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season, including the lasting impact of Hurricane Helene on Western North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker, Kweilyn Murphy, Steve Stewart and Cruz Medina break down everything you need to know.

Special Includes

  • Inland Flooding Threats
  • Evacuation Nation
  • Dangers of the "Dirty Side" of Hurricanes
  • Preparing your Kids for Storms

The year's special will also include an appearance from ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who highlights the importance of flood insurance.

