After Helene, a couple's struggles emphasize the need for flood insurance in Western North Carolina

GREEN MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been over eight months since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina. Many homeowners had insurance and received FEMA aid, but it wasn't enough for many families to rebuild.

Among them are Kim Mayhew and her husband Bob, who live in Green Mountain. The couple for the last 28 years has loved living on their property.

Their home, situated uphill from the North Toe River, was severely impacted when Helene caused the river to surge into their property in Yancey County.

"It had never flooded. I mean, the house has been there since 1932, you know, we were just 250 feet from the water," Kim said.

When Helene hit, Kim could only watch from her front porch as the water rose.

"I had no idea how to even get to the house," she shared with ABC11. "I mean, we thought it would stop at some point, but it didn't."

The couple sought refuge in their barn for three days until rescue arrived.

Kim said: "We were rescued literally the third day. We stayed there for three days, and of course, there was no water and no electricity, nothing."

The flood destroyed their vehicles, Bob's garage full of tools, Kim's art studio, and nearly everything in their home.

"I've been able to salvage a little bit, but not, not very much," Kim said.

The Mayhews did not have flood insurance. Their homeowners' insurance covered only part of the roof damage and food loss, providing a $1,300 check.

Kim was disappointed as she's been paying premiums for years, and after Helene, she added, "the amount that they paid us for the damages, they actually make them back in one year of premiums after they doubled, so now it's a break even."

The Mayhews filed a claim with FEMA, and the government agency gave them about $31,000, but they are appealing for more. "With what we've gotten, you couldn't finish off one of those little buildings as far as putting plumbing and all that." Kim said.

Kim never considered flood insurance before the storm happened.

And this couple is not alone.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said that few homeowners -- only 3% -- in the region had flood insurance, emphasizing the importance of reviewing policies and securing appropriate coverage. With flood insurance, there is a 30 day waiting period before it takes effect.

"Nobody in any of those counties ever expected that they would be a victim of a flood," he said.

Causey's staff has been on the ground in Western North Carolina since Helene hit, helping homeowners with insurance claims. However, it ultimately comes down to: if it's not in that policy, it's not covered.

"If you live anywhere near water, go (get) flood insurance," Kim said.

Despite the challenges, the Mayhews continue to live on their property in a donated camper and other items. Kim said a non-profit has agreed to build them a new home in the months to come.

"We're so grateful for the help we've had," she said. "I don't know what we would do without all the volunteers."

