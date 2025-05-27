FEMA appeal denial impacting Helene relief efforts in western NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein is criticizing the decision from FEMA not to extend the 100% reimbursement rate for Helene cleanup efforts in western North Carolina.

The decision from FEMA goes against what happened with similar hurricanes like Katrina and Maria. The decision not to do the same for Helene, means millions of dollars for relief funds the state will have come with up elsewhere.

It all comes as the Governor's Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) says some of the magnitude of debris was more than initially estimated.

"We are seeing a lot more debris than was even estimated at the beginning, particularly with respect to our waterways, where we're seeing very often three, four,, five, six, seven times the amount of debris that was initially estimated. And so we have a big task still before us," says director Matt Calabria.

A task the GROW NC says was made more difficult, after Governor Stein's request to extend to 100% reimbursement rate for debris cleanup 180 days after September 25th was denied.

The decision still means 90% will be paid back from FEMA, but the state estimates that would still be a difference of up to 200 million dollars they were counting on.

"What it does mean is that we'll need to monitor our rate of expenditure even more closely than before, because we'll have to make sure that we have enough money set aside to cover us for the long haul," Calabria says.

They say in the meantime, their work will continue. "The entity that ultimately writes the checks is going to be changing a little bit. But the work must continue at pace to make sure that this recovery is as robust and speedy as possible," Calabria says.

ABC11 reached out to FEMA directly for a response but, have not heard back. In the meantime, the governor is pushing for more funding at both the state level and from Congress.