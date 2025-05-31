Hurricanes bring flooding risk to coast and miles inland

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When we think of hurricane season we picture coastal chaos, storm surge, and crashing waves. However here in North Carolina, the real danger can be hundreds of miles inland.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew struck. The ground was already saturated from earlier rains so when the storm hit, it was like pouring water onto a soaked sponge. Rivers rose fast. The Neuse. The Tar.

In Kinston and Goldsboro, people had minutes to escape.

And in 2018, Hurricane Florence stalled over the Carolinas, dropping over 30 inches of rain in some areas.

Lumberton. Fayetteville. Entire neighborhoods went underwater. Seventeen lives lost in the Carolinas, due to freshwater flooding, all involving motor vehicles.

Here's the thing: flooding isn't just about how hard it rains it's where that rain goes. Water runs off streets, through neighborhoods, into creeks and rivers.

Those rivers rise and roads disappear. This is where the danger becomes deadly.

Just six inches of water can make your tires lose grip. A foot, and most cars start to float.

Two feet? That's enough to carry away any vehicle. Truck, SUV it doesn't matter.

Water floods the air intake. It doesn't compress, so the engine seizes. That's called hydrolock.

Then the electronics fail. Your brakes. Your steering. Your escape.

And it gets worse, water erodes the roadbed.

Sometimes there's nothing under the water at all. You wouldn't know until it's too late.

So why do people risk it? Sometimes they're in a hurry. Sometimes they think their car can handle it.

Here's the truth, no vehicle is flood-proof. That shortcut? It could cost you your life.

As hurricane season ramps up the coast gets the headlines, but it's inland communities that often pay the highest price.

Turn around. Don't drown.

Because the next storm will come.

