For many in NC, it took years to rebuild after past hurricanes

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew surrounded Dorothy Moore's Red Springs home of 39 years, all she could do was turn to the heavens.

"I'm standing there and the water's just rising, and it's coming really fast," Moore recalled. "And I'm like, oh, my God. And I just started praying."

Matthew left her roof in shambles, with water damage throughout the inside of her home.

"To have all that water come and all that damage and not be in a flood zone, that was, that was something else," Moore said.

Structurally, the foundation, the bricks, were split.

She tried to rebuild, but then Hurricane Florence came and wiped away all the work that she had done and then some.

Insurance only covered so much, leaving her house unsafe to live in, so she applied for and got approved for a state-run program known as Rebuild NC.

The program, backed by federal dollars, helps low-income homeowners repair or rebuild their hurricane-damaged homes.

But for many, including Moore, it took years for Rebuild NC to deliver.

"I just want some help. I am desperate," said James Johnson. "I can't even sleep at night.

"They went a whole year without any construction," Johnson added.

Do you have a weather emergency plan?

After ABC11's Troubleshooter investigations, state lawmakers launched their own investigation into Rebuild NC as only 25% of the more than 4,000 applicants had their home repairs completed years after the program started.

Rebuild NC admitted that the program was not where it should be but promised change.

Sure enough, Rebuild went from completing five homes a month, to now more than 125 homes a month.

Moore said it was worth the wait.

"At least I know I'm on a solid foundation because this house was built from the ground," she said. "I watched them build it."

Her house now has a solid foundation that's raised two feet higher to help protect her from any future hurricanes.

"I am in love with my house, and when I came in here and I started looking around, wow, this is my house," Moore said.