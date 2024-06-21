ABC11 First Alert to Hurricane Season: What to know to keep you, your family safe

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will present the 2024 Hurricane Season special on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will present the 2024 Hurricane Season special on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will present the 2024 Hurricane Season special on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will present the 2024 Hurricane Season special on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will present the First Alert to Hurricane Season special this weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and the tropics are already flexing. The first named storm of the season Alberto made landfall Thursday near Tampico, Mexico. Authorities said there were 3 deaths, including 2 children that have been linked to the storm.

You can watch the special on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. on ABC11 or wherever you stream.

Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker, Kweilyn Murphy, Steve Stewart and Robert Johnson have been working diligently to bring you all you need to know about hurricanes.

What to expect

Hurricane Season Outlook

Storm Recovery Information

Tools and Technology used by NOAA to track hurricanes

Preparing your home and protecting important documents

Shoreline erosion and risks

Long-term Community Impact

The year's special will also include appearances from ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who has important information and updates on impacts that are still being felt from previous hurricanes like Matthew.

Tom George will have a story on how hurricanes are taking a toll on the North Carolina coast -- from flooding to shoreline erosion which is causing more and more houses to fall into the ocean.

RELATED | Big Weather breaks down the essentials of his hurricane emergency kit